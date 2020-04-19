Brazos County reports one new case of COVID-19, no new deaths

Brazos County Health District is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in the area as of Sunday morning.

This brings the total number of positive cases in Brazos County to 170.

There are currently 104 active cases, 11 hospitalizations and 16 total deaths.

Additionally, 50 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Brazos County Health District says 85% of the cases have been community spread. A total of 2,815 tests have been performed in Brazos County.

Those in their 20s continue to be the largest age group affected, making up about 20% of all cases.

The next press conference is scheduled for Monday, April 20 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX will stream it live on air and online.

