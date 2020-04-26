Brazos County reports one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday

As of Sunday morning, there is one additional case of COVID-19 in Brazos County, bringing the total number of positive cases to 182.

There are 89 active cases of the virus in the area, with 77 people marked as recovered from COVID-19.

The Brazos County Health District says an error was made on Saturday’s announcement about seven current hospitalizations in the county. That number is six.

Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 7 days after onset of symptoms.

Almost half of the total cases are related to clusters in our community.

