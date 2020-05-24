Brazos County reports only two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

The Brazos County Health District reported only two new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The total number of positive cases in Brazos County is now 438. The number of patients recovered is 171 and 248 cases remain active.

Currently there are five patients who remain hospitalized.

There have been 7,005 tests performed as of Sunday.

"As staff and residents of local, long term care facilities are being tested for COVID-19, we expect an increase in positive cases and the number of tests performed over the next several weeks. This is part of a statewide initiative to increase testing capacity among the vulnerable populations," according to a health department news release on Sunday.

The next press conference is scheduled for Tuesday, May 26 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX will broadcast that conference live on television and stream in on our website and Facebook page.

Here is a break down of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801 - 47

77802 - 32

77803 - 130

77807 - 57

77808 - 17

77840 - 49

77843 - No cases reported at this time.

77845 - 106

77862 - No cases reported at this time.

77866 - No cases reported at this time.

77881 - No cases reported at this time.