Brazos County reports seven new cases of COVID-19

The Brazos County Health District reports seven additional positive cases of COVID-19 as of Monday morning.

There are a total of 278 cases in the county, 140 of those still active. The health district says 120 people have recovered. Four people are currently in the hospital.

Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

There have been 4,349 tests performed. This number has been the same since Saturday’s report.

The next press conference is scheduled for Monday, May 11 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX will air that conference live on television, our website, and social media platforms.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801 - 31

77802 - 19

77803 - 71

77807 - 14

77808 - 11

77840 - 38

77843 - No cases reported at this time.

77845 - 94

77862 - No cases reported at this time.

77866 - No cases reported at this time.

77881 - No cases reported at this time.