Brazos County reports seven new cases of COVID-19

Brazos County health officials say there are seven new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total cases to 325.

There are 163 active cases and 144 recovered cases. Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

Three people are currently hospitalized and one person has been discharged.

No new deaths have been reported. The total remains at 18.

There have not been any additional test results submitted to the health department since Friday's report.

The next press conference is scheduled for Monday, May 18 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX will carry that press conference live on television, our website, and Facebook page.

Below are the cases broken down by local zip codes:

77801: 39

77802: 23

77803: 92

77807: 16

77808: 14

77840: 44

77845: 97

