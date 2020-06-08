Brazos County reports single-digit new COVID-19 cases after weekend spike

The Brazos County Health District reported eight new COVID-19 cases Monday after a weekend spike. There were 61 new cases reported Saturday and Sunday combined.

That brings the active case count to 414, with a total of 634 cases confirmed since testing began in the county. The health district says 198 people have recovered from the virus. Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

There have been 9,214 tests performed. There are currently 13 people hospitalized with one additional person discharged.

The number of deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19 remains at 22.

The Brazos County Health District's next press conference is scheduled for Monday, June 8 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX plans to carry that conference live on television, its website, and Facebook page.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801 - 70

77802 - 50

77803 - 211

77807 - 68

77808 - 36

77840 - 66

77843 - No cases reported at this time.

77845 - 133

77862 - No cases reported at this time.

77866 - No cases reported at this time.

77881 - No cases reported at this time.