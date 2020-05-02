Brazos County reports six new COVID-19 cases

The Brazos County Health Authority is reporting an additional six new cases of COVID-19. The total number of positive cases in Brazos County is 208.

An additional 24 cases are considered recovered since Friday's report, bringing the total to 115. Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 7 days after onset of symptoms.

No new deaths have been announced, keeping the total number of deaths in Brazos County at 16.

As of Saturday, there have been 3,805 tests performed.

The next press conference is scheduled for Monday, May 4 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX will carry that update on-air and online.

Click here to see more demographic information from the Brazos County Health District.