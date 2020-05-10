Brazos County reports six new cases of COVID-19

The Brazos County Health District reports there are six additional cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday.

There are a total of 271 cases in the county, with 133 of those active. The health district says 120 people have recovered.

Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

There have been 4,349 tests performed.

The next press conference is scheduled for Monday, May 11 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX will air that conference live on television, our website, and social media platforms.

