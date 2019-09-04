Brazos County residents try out new voting machines in demo

Brazos County residents had their first chance to check out the new voting equipment on Wednesday.

The county received 400 new machines in January including 60 handicap accessible ones.

The machines are still an electronic system, but they're now a touchscreen. The new machines were tested at the beginning of the year, with only 12 having any defects. Those were sent back to the producer for maintenance.

The public will have another chance to try out the machines on Tuesday, September 10 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Ruth McLeod Training Room of the Elections Administration Office.

