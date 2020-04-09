Brazos County says nearly half of all COVID-19 cases are linked to 'clusters'

The Brazos Couth Health District on Thursday provided its second situational briefing for the week leading up to Easter.

The following are highlights of the news conference:

Clusters in the county

Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County's Alternate Health Authority, said nearly half of all COVID-19 patients in Brazos County have been linked to eight different clusters.

A cluster is a place where two or more positives have been confirmed but the health department, following guidance from the Texas Department of State Health Services, will not identify clusters at any place of residence due to patient privacy concerns.

In our own reporting, KBTX has independently identified two of the eight clusters, including The Waterford at College Station, an assisted living center. The other is Sanderson Farms in Bryan.

Dr. Sullivan at the briefing said Sanderon Farms has been very forthcoming and cooperative with all regulatory agencies involved.

Current numbers

Currently, there are ten people with COVID-19 being cared for in Bryan-College Station hospitals and 79 active cases, health authorities announced Thursday.

A ninth person who was tested positive for the virus has died. She was in her 80s and in hospice care.

Six new cases were confirmed on Thursday and more than two dozen have fully recovered.

The health department says more than 1900 tests have been administered across the county since the beginning of the pandemic. Officials on Thursday said they're seeing more testing, but there's still not enough test kits for everyone who should be tested.

Baylor Scott and White Health

The Chief Medical Officer for Baylor Scott & White Health in College Station said he's seeing a troubling trend in patients who are coming in this week for care.

"I will say we are seeing an upward trend in critically ill patients," said Dr. William Rayburn.

Currently, Baylor Scott and White Health in College Station is at 60% capacity and can quickly double its Intensive Care Unit beds if necessary. Half of all patient visits with clinics this week are happening virtually, said Dr. Rayburn.

CHI St. Joseph Healthl

The CEO of St. Joseph CHI Health said its system still has a good supply of personal protection equipment for its staff and is also seeing an uptick in testing for patients.

Dr. Kia Parsi said an estimated 20 - 30% of all COVID-19 patients who are seeking treatment at his facilities are having to be admitted into ICU, but reassured there is still plenty of space available at this time.

