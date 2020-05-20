Brazos County sees largest spike in COVID-19 cases

Brazos County health officials are reporting the largest spike in new positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

The health district reported 21 new positive cases in the county Wednesday. That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 362.

179 are considered active cases. 165 are considered recovered from the virus. Recovery is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

Six people are still in the hospital.

The health district is also reporting 5,226 tests have been performed in the county so far. This number reflects tests that have been reported to the health district.

The next press conference is scheduled for Tuesday, May 26 at 4:30 p.m.

Here is a break down of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801 - 43

77802 - 29

77803 - 110

77807 - 19

77808 - 15

77840 - 45

77843 - No cases reported at this time.

77845 - 101

77862 - No cases reported at this time.

77866 - No cases reported at this time.

77881 - No cases reported at this time.

