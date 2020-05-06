Brazos County sees third-largest increase in COVID-19 cases since outbreak

Brazos County health officials have reported 13 additional COVID-19 cases in the county. That marks the third-largest jump in confirmed cases since the health district began reporting positive test results in March.

There are currently a total of 232 cases, but only 97 of those are considered active. The county has seen 118 recoveries. Recovered is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of deaths is still 17. There have been 3,926 tests performed and there are currently five hospitalizations due to the virus.

The next press conference is scheduled for Monday, May 11 at 4:30 p.m. KBTX will air that conference live on television, our website, and social media platforms.