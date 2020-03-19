Brazos County shuts down restaurant dining rooms, bars

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters issued two orders Thursday that restrict the operation of restaurants and bars in the county.

All restaurants in the county, except those that can provide take-out, delivery, drive-through or window service, must close at 9:00 p.m. Thursday. The call to action came an hour after Governor Greg Abbott made this a statewide rule.

You can read the order yourself in the Related Documents section.

The order also states that all bars in the county must close at 9:00 p.m. Thursday. Public gatherings or more than 10 people are prohibited. That doesn't apply to grocery stores and retail stores like pharmacies.

“Going to the store is fine, going to the pharmacy is fine, those kind of essential duties are fine,” said Judge Duane Peters. “You still need to follow CDC rules which is try to keep six feet away from people, wash your hands, use hand sanitizer and do all the things they recommend.”

Judge Peters also issued another emergency order that will close all county buildings on Mar. 20. The county is also operating with essential personnel only.