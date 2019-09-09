Brazos County still working on repair to I & GN Road

Brazos County commissioners say there is still a plan to fix the I & GN Road in the south part of the county after a crack was discovered.

They've had to redesign the repair. County commissioners said they now need to lower the road by about six feet and there have been some access issues at the site.

"Right now we are appraising some property that we are going to have to acquire for an easement and we haven't got to the point that we're ready to negotiate with the landowners. But that's the next step," said Duane Peters, Brazos County Judge.

Judge Peters isn't sure when work will start or when the road will reopen. They expect the project will cost several million dollars.