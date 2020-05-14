Brazos County unemployment up 10% week over week

Despite Operation Restart BCS and valiant efforts to get our economy going, local unemployment claims were up roughly 10% week over week.

Glen Brewer, president and CEO of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, says for the week ending May 2 there were 806 new unemployment claims.

That pushes Brazos County employment numbers over the 8,000 mark.

But Brewer didn't dwell on those numbers.

Instead, he says he's excited about Operation Restart. Brewer points to the surge in demand that barber shop and salon owners saw in just the first week back.

"There was definitely a pent-up demand in that industry," Brewer says.

He tells us some owners had people lined up six feet apart in lines stretching outside their front doors.

He says restaurants are a mixed bag. Brewer cites the wide range of operational standards that can be the difference between being able to operate or not.

But what Brewer is most excited about is the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund. He says more than $1 million dollars has been raised to benefit local businesses and that $100,000 is still remaining for local businesses to use.

