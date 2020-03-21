Brazos County update: 10 confirmed cases

Brazos County health authorities said Saturday it now has ten positive confirmed cases of COVID-10.

Four new cases were verified on Saturday including an employee of Texas A&M University. We have more information on that case here.

Details of the other four new cases were not immediately available.

Nine of the ten cases in Brazos County are travel related.

All cases are at home doing self-care.

The Brazos County Health District says its next news briefing will be Monday afternoon at 4:30 p.m.