Brazos County update: Some results from state drive-thru testing are delayed

The Brazos County Health District provided its latest update on COVID-19 cases on Monday and expressed frustration with a delay in results from recent drive-thru testing conducted by the state.

"We're not getting those tests back as quickly as we'd like," said Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County's Alternate Health Authority.

News 3's Rusty Surette asked about the testing after hearing from several concerned citizens who participated in the drive-thru events last month but have yet to hear the results.

"I've been frustrated with how long it's taken to get those tests back," said Dr. Sullivan. "You want those back quickly, so you can act quickly."

Participants were told test results would take 24 - 96 hours.

The mobile testing is organized and executed by the state and includes the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Texas Military Department, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force.

Dr. Sullivan says the delay is likely due to increased testing at long-term facilities. There's also been a spike in testing at state prisons and meat-packing plants.

Samples collected on-site are then tested in state labs. Results are then shared with local health authorities.

As of Monday, June 1, the state has recorded more than 970,000 viral tests and more than 100,000 antibody tests.

At Monday's news briefing, Dr. Seth Sullivan also provided an update on cases at Sanderson Farms. He said there have been a total of 49 positives and 20 of them remain active.

A representative of Texas A&M also announced that additional guidance will soon be issued for the fall semester.