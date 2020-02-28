Brazos County voters flocked to the polls on the last day of early voting

More than 10,000 people voted early in Brazos County for the 2020 primary election.

Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock said they expected a bigger turnout, but that’s still almost double than the number of early voters in the 2018 primary. On Friday, people from all over Brazos County flocked to the polls to get their vote in before Election Day on Tuesday.

“We find early voting very convenient,” said Patti. “We wanted to go ahead and get our votes cast.”

Patti went during lunchtime to exercise her right to vote.

“It’s easy to have conversations with friends and people who think like you, but if we don’t get out and vote for people, then we’re really not supporting our democracy,” said Patti.

Patti’s husband, Eduardo, laughed while he explained that he usually enjoys voting on Election Day.

“Well, my wife told me to come with her,” said Eduardo. “I usually don’t vote early.”

Eduardo said he enjoyed seeing young voters out at the polls.

“Well, I have six kids, so I’m always emphasizing how important it is to vote,” said Eduardo. “They are the future; you have a whole life ahead of yourself; you want to make sure you contribute.”

Lucas Chollett, 21, was one of those young voters who cast their vote.

“I’m really interested in how the democratic primary for the senate is going to turn out,” said Chollett. “Some of them have such great experiences and background it’s going to be such a free for all, it should be interesting.”

“This is a very important time in our country, and it’s important for people to come out and make their voice heard,” said John Van Hyfte.

Early voter, Van Hyfte said he just loves seeing the polls crowded.

“I love it; it doesn’t matter who you vote for,” said van Hyfte. “I just like seeing people interact in their community and select their leaders.”

If you missed early voting, Election Day is Tuesday, and the polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.