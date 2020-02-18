Brazos County voters gather at Chamber of Commerce candidate forum

Voters from all over Brazos County filled a conference room in The Stella Hotel to hear what candidates had to say at the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce Candidate Forum.

To view the entire forum click here.

The event only presented candidates for the Democratic Primary for State Representative District 14, Janet Dudding and Raza Rahman.

The Republican Primary for Brazos County Sheriff candidates, Wayne Dicky and Jason James. Lastly, Brazos County Commissioner Precinct 1 candidates Michael Schaefer, Mike Ruesink, and Steve Aldrich.

Voter Amy Raines said she attended the forum to get answers.

“Not just where they stand on issues, but what their plan is, and what they’re going to do for us,” said Raines.

Raines said forums like the one she attended are a fantastic way to educate herself and others in the community.

“It’s our responsibility to be informed, voters. These are the people that we’re hiring to represent us,” said Raines.

She said the main she attended was because she got used to having Sheriff Chris Kirk in that position for Brazos County, so this forum was very informative for her future decision.

“We tend to take for granted the things that he does and take for granted how well it is run,” said Raines. “It’s important to find the next best person.”

Another voter and attendee of the forum, Robert Rose, said these candidates hold the future of Brazos County in their hands.

“It’s really important because their priorities will influence our quality of life here,” said Rose.

Raines said she wants to remind the community of one thing.

“I mean, you don’t have a voice if you don’t vote,” said Raines.

Early voting starts on Tuesday and continues through February 28.