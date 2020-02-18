Brazos County voters head to polls for early voting

Early voting is happening now for the March Primary.

Voters had a small but steady turnout at the Brazos County Administration Building and some other polling locations Tuesday.

117,043 people are now registered in Brazos County to vote. Elections administrators say they expect a large turnout since it's also a presidential race year.

They saw people also register to vote last minute.

"We did but you know I we didn't have the big surge that we expected so we're gearing up to have that for November though,"

said Trudy Hancock, Brazos County Elections Administrator.

Early voting runs through Feb. 28 and Primary Election Day is Mar. 3.

