Brazos County woman arrested for stabbing man with hair pick

A Brazos County woman was arrested by deputies early Sunday morning after she reportedly stabbed a man multiple times with a hair pick.

It happened just after midnight inside an RV in the 6600 block of Elmo Weedon Road.

Deputies said the 68-year-old woman stabbed the 50-year-old man in the face and arms half a dozen times.

Both share the same last name, but the arrest report did say what the relationship is between the two people.

The suspect told deputies the victim started the altercation when she was verbally abused by him.

She was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Due to this possibly being a domestic violence situation with non-life threatening injuries, KBTX is choosing not to name the people involved.