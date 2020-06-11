Brazos Feed It Forward, Salvation Army team up to hand out 300 meals Friday

For anyone who has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Brazos Feed It Forward and the Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station are teaming up to hand out 300 local meals to local families in need.

On Friday, June 12, the drive-thru event begins at 5:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army offices at 2506 Cavitt Avenue, Bryan. The 300 meals will be handed out on a first come, first served basis.

Ronin, C&J Barbecue, Smitty K’s, Rx Pizza, Nam Café and Casa Rodriguez are providing the meals.

Brazos Feed It Forward is a grassroots community fundraiser that “seeks to utilize the generosity of the citizens of the Brazos Valley to support frontline workers and the local community in need during the battle against COVID-19,” according to a press release. The group has been providing meals for frontline workers and the community through the collaboration of local restaurants and resident donations. The Salvation Army, for its part, has been providing food, rent and utility assistance at a much higher rate since the pandemic began, seeking to help those affected at this time.

For more information about the meal distribution event, call the Salvation Army at 979-361-0618.

