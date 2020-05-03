Brazos Feed it Forward expanding efforts to feed local frontline workers

Brazos Feed it Forward is a grassroots effort to help feed workers on the front lines.

Stearns Design Build in College Station teamed up with local restaurants to help fund, prepare, and deliver hot meals to hospitals and first responders in the Brazos Valley.

By raising money they are able to pay for the food and restaurant wages, then give a free meal to medical staff.

"A lot of the nurses at CHI St. Joseph and Baylor Scott and White specifically have said you don't know how much it means to us that people wanted to send up free food. They're really touched by it," said Kristy Petty, the owner of The Village Cafe.

In the past month, the group has raised more than $100,000 with the goal of raising $250,000. To help reach their goal they've started a new campaign to give a "virtual high $5."

Posters will be hung in participating restaurants.

"We're asking everyone in the community to give at least 5 dollars like a virtual high five because of social distancing. There over 250,000 people in this area. What would it look like if everyone gave 5 dollars? What really kind impact that could be for our whole community," said Petty.

"Also make a fun video showing your support for the community and then also tag five people giving them the Brazos Feed it Forward high five tags and getting them to do the same thing," said Hugh Stearns, the founder of Stearns Design Build.

They also want to expand their efforts more into the community and help those who may be struggling.

"We were certainly grateful for the people who were willing to put themselves on the front line for our community, that's just unbelievable heroship, but we're also coming up to a time when people are going to be in a different kind of need. They're out of jobs, the economic situation isn't bright and so the community needs to help take care of them," said Stearns.

The Bubba Moore Foundation is also working with the group to help make sure the money donated from the community is dispersed to the restaurants for their work.

To donate you can visit the website here or find them on Venmo by searching Brazos Feed it Forward.

Here is the full list of the participating restaurants:

3rd on Main

All the King's Men

Amico Nave

Blue Baker

C&J Barbeque

Casa Rodriguez

Chicken Oil Company

Fargos Pit BBQ

Harvey Washbangers

Hullabaloo Diner

J. Cody's Steaks & BBQ

Kolache Capital Bakery & Cafe

MAD Taco

Madden's

Nam Cafe

Northgate Juice Joint

Ronin

Rx Pizza

Shipwreck Grill

Smitty K’s

Stella Southern Cafe

The Proudest Monkey

The Village Cafe

Urban Table

Veritas Wine & Bistro.