Brazos Feed It Forward thanks CHI St. Joseph employees with free meals

With COVID-19 demanding so much from local hospital employees, one non-profit is going the extra mile to tell them thanks.

Brazos Feed It Forward is supplying lunch and dinner Wednesday and Thursday for all CHI. St. Joseph Health employees--every single one.

“Anyone from a custodian to a nurse to a physician to administration [are] all getting that ‘thank you’ from the community today," said Chuck Konderla, director of the CHI St. Joseph Health Foundation.

Feeding the entire CHI St. Joseph staff was no small task. It took the efforts of 19 restaurants. Wednesday’s lunch alone required more than 1,000 meals.

