Brazos Transit debuts new state-of-the-art buses

Starting Friday you'll see new state-of-the-art buses driving through the streets of BCS.

The Brazos Transit District unveiled three brand new buses worth about $1.2 million.

The buses were funded through a combination of federal and state grants ultimately worth $7 million. The transit district will eventually have a total of 15 new buses.

The buses have a lot of new technology, such as cameras and microphones that can be monitored remotely. The air conditioning systems are also upgraded from previous buses.

Brazos Transit District CEO John McBeth says you can expect to see these on the road for a while.

"These are 15-year buses--the first 15-year buses we've ever bought," said McBeth. "So our tendency is that if we buy a 5-year bus we make it last 10; [with a ] 15-year bus, this bus will probably last 30 years in Bryan-College Station."

Texas A&M University also applied for some bus grants as well. That new fleet should be in place by next summer.

