Brazos Transit District remains operational during COVID-19

The Brazos Transit District is still running during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are taking extra precautions.

Buses are getting more thorough cleanings now twice a day.

Crews are working to make surfaces as safe as possible for passengers and their drivers to touch.

Brazos Transit has reduced service for its fixed routes. They are working to keep all other operations at regular levels. Staff said they are trying to keep everyone safe with these cleanings.

"We go through a three-step process. We wipe everything down with warm soap and water add then we wipe everything down with disinfectant wipes. And then we finished with an electrostatic sprayer," explained Jo Penn, Brazos Transit District Director of Marketing and Development.

Their operating days remain normal.