Brazos Transit gets $8.8 million for protective equipment, cleaning supplies

Senator John Cornyn announced Thursday that the Brazos Transit District would be getting $8.8 million in economic relief funds from the CARES Act.

In the release from Cornyn's office, Brazos Transit said they will use the money to support ADA paratransit service and purchase PPE, cleaning supplies and other items to protect staff and riders.

Congress passed the CARES Act last month. The money comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration.

“As Texas reels from the economic destruction caused by the coronavirus outbreak, it’s important our public transportation systems have the resources they need to weather the storm,” Sen. Cornyn said. “I commend both the Trump Administration and leaders at the Brazos Transit District who worked to secure these funds during this trying time.”