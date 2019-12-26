Christmas tree disposal in Bryan College Station

As the holiday season is coming to a close, people are looking to dispose of their Christmas trees.

City officials said you can put the trees on your curb, but don’t forget to take off any ornaments, garland, or tree stands.

If you’re a Bryan resident, the brush/bulky pick up will take place on December 28 and January 4.

If you’re a College Station resident, it all depends on where you live in town.

