Brazos Valley 2020: Classrooms of the Future

It used to be passing notes and chewing gum. Now, it's sending texts and… chewing gum. Educators are working hard today to solve the problems we've always had and the ones that multiply daily on our handheld screens.

It may not look like it, but class is in session at the Bryan Career and Technical Education Complex. Here, students don't ask, "When am I ever going to need this?"

"We don't get asked that question here. The answer is every day," said Laura King, an instructor at the Bryan CTE Complex.

King and her colleagues are preparing students for the real world in a new kind of classroom. "Our goal is that every student that leaves here will have an industry certification," King said. The goal is to put them straight to work in a variety of different fields.

"These are life skills," King said. "Construction, automotive, welding, industrial engineering class, [and] these are all things they would use even if they don't go into those fields."

Behind the main complex lies a warehouse-type building where robotics, automotive, and welding classes take place.

Lexxi Estlund is a junior who's more than excited to be a part of the program, but says she was hesitant at first.

"I was that [hesitant] student," Estlund said. "All my friends said don't go out there, it'll be a waste of time. I have learned so much out here, and pretty much my future is set with this, and I am so glad I came out here... It's insane out here."

Down the road at Texas A&M University, researchers are hoping simple tweaks in a classroom design can make all the difference. The 21st Century Classroom Building is their vision for the classroom of the future. These arena-style classrooms are meant to foster a better environment for interaction among students and professors by orienting the seating in a more circular, face-to-face manner.

"We're in an age where most of what you teach can be found on the internet," said Tom Burton, a journalism and communication professor, who's interested in teaching in the new classrooms next year. "If you can interact with your professor, but also with your fellow student, you're going to learn a lot more about the subject."

Burton says the key to these classroom designs is added engagement. He compares the new classrooms to a theater.

"As much as we need to demonstrate the content and knowledge, engaging people is closer to entertainment," Burton said. "When you can see the other audience members, in this class your classmates and you can see their reactions to things, it makes a more personal connection. It's not as passive as watching a video on your phone."

Burton hopes this will bring Texas A&M to the forefront of education, and allow students to retain information better and make valuable connections.

"...Not that we're going to be hip hop stars as professors," said Burton. "That's not the goal. I don't think it's about selling tickets so to speak."

Whether it's a colossal change in the learning environment or a subtle change to a lecture hall, classrooms of the future will attempt to add another level of connection to brighten the minds of our students.

The 21st Century Classroom Building at Texas A&M is set to open in the fall of 2020.