Brazos Valley 2020: Ahead of the Game

A familiar scene that spans cities in space--and decades in time--as ballplayers from grade school to the pros strap the pads back on and brave the August heat to prepare for a championship season.

Aches, pains, and injuries resurface on day one of any fall camp across the country, but how we respond to said adversities has changed a great deal over the years.

"You get your bell rung, you wait 'till you're not seeing stars anymore, and you go back in... That does not happen anymore," said Karl Kapchinski, the head athletic trainer at A&M Consolidated High School. He's worked in sports health for decades in the Brazos Valley, and he knows things are a bit different now.

"I can remember back in the day when it used to be discouraged to drink water during practice when it was hot, because the concept was that it was bad for you," Kapchinski said.

Amid the recollections of "rub some dirt on it" and "water makes you weak" stories, Kapchinski reiterates the way we treat our injuries--and prevent them--is changing fast.

"We take it really serious here," said Kapchinski. "We talk to kids and make sure they report problems."

Various problems from head to toe have been placed under the microscope in recent history. As more research is done, we're finding injuries to our heads are particularly concerning.

"If you go back to the old leather helmets, your risk of concussion is essentially the same, even with the expensive thousand dollar helmets that they're coming out with nowadays," said Dr. Matthew Probst, the Medical Director of Sports Medicine for CHI St Joseph Health.

He says future research focuses on how the brain deals with impact.

"It's the egg yolk inside the egg," Probst paints a picture of the brain. "It can still get shaken up if it's in there, without actually cracking the outside of the egg."

Enter the Q Collar - an experimental tool designed to protect that egg yolk, and keep it from hitting against the shell.

"What it does is put a little pressure on your veins," Probst said. "What happens after that is it slows down, only temporarily, the blood flow coming back to the brain. So it increases the pressure and keeps the brain from jostling around."

The Q Collar has many hurdles to clear here in the U.S., including FDA approval and a price tag of several hundred dollars (that insurance likely won't cover). Rest assured, for now, they'll focus on keeping contact as safe as they can.

"The kids at our level are more pre-disposed to this and the healing process than an adult, and [they're] developing," Kapchinski said. "We have to be more on the sensitive side, and I know sometimes it drives our coaches nuts because we have to manage it. While they might not always like it, they're really good about dealing with it."