Brazos Valley 2020: Connected and Unprotected

Companies are working harder than ever to connect every nook and cranny of your home to the internet. Sure, it's convenient, but what risks are we opening ourselves up to?

It may not be that easy, but there's no doubt smart homes have made things "easier" for us. They give us a shortcut to playing music, getting recipes, or even checking who's at the front door.

Joe Foster with Titan Security Solutions says all that connectivity adds a big security risk.

“95% of the camera systems leave your network wide open," Foster says. "Not only to see your cameras, but once they get in it, the really smart guys, they can get in there and do anything.”

We've seen instances in the past couple years: strangers shouting threats through your baby monitor, or a prankster warning of an impending missile strike.

Yes, these are the exceptions to the rule, but Foster says if you truly want to be safe, you've got to invest a little more.

"It needs to be safe. It's important that you use equipment that is encrypted. It's not inexpensive, but if you're gonna do it then you might as well do it right."

PR Kumar is a computer engineering professor at Texas A&M University. He agrees the best way to stop intruders is to keep them from coming in the first place.

"The best defense is to be preventative, rather than post facto," Kumar said. "These attacks are so hard to trace. it's not easy to see where it is coming from."

Kumar says the future of connectivity may lie in research being done right here in the Brazos Valley.

"Security is taken very seriously, and it's a very active research area. In fact gaining more and more importance. Cyber-security has come become very big."

While the experts do the research, Foster says the least you can do for you and your family, is talk to them before you plug in all your new gadgets.

"The idea is just at least ask a professional," Foster said. "Figure it out; don't go by the advertising, because I can't out advertise those guys, but i can absolutely tell you what your best options are. If it's not with me, or another local company that you can trust, I'll tell you."

Can you go connected, yet unprotected? Sure. But the future of our homes may not be as easy as a simple command.

Foster says that most cybersecurity focuses on outside intruders, but they can't necessarily stop the government from watching, too.