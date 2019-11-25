Brazos Valley 2020: Food for Thought

Soon, many of us will be full, loosening our belts, changing into our comfy pants and falling asleep on the couch as we watch football.

While we're there, half awake, regretting that last piece of pie, "How did this food get to my table?" may not be the first, or second thought. How often do we think of that food we're about to indulge ourselves in, what it took to get to us, and how secure it is for our future?

If you're getting your food from Brian and Amanda Light, the answer is simple.

"We had somebody ask us last week how much of the farm is mechanized and I laughed, because.. none of it [is]." Says Amanda. "I'd like to buy a tractor at some point, like a small one. That'd be nice," remarked Brian.

At Ronin Farm and Restaurant in Downtown Bryan, you'll get food straight from the farm to your table. The goal is to eliminate as many steps from production to consumption as possible and to bring joy and community back into eating.

"We've lost connection to our food and where it comes from," Amanda says.

Just down the road at Texas A&M University, there's a parallel mission: educating the next generation, while finding the right blend of quality and efficiency for the future.

"There is disconnect between Agriculture, where food, fiber, and fuel are produced, [then to] the university, and these urban centers," says Patrick Stover, the Vice Chancellor and Dean for Agriculture and Life Sciences for the Texas A&M University System.

"[The goal at Texas A&M is] developing new technologies that are going to solve the problems of today and tomorrow," Stover says. "The challenge for us is to bring together the producers and consumers, so we not only make sufficient quantity of food, but focus on that quality that's going to bring greater profits for the producers, and meet the expectations and health needs of the consumers. That's the biggest challenge for Texas and Texas A&M University, and that is going to be our mission moving forward."

Stover touts new technology here in the Brazos Valley that will bring more money to farmers, and give consumers what we need.

"We want to give higher quality produce to our advanced greenhouses that bring together robotics and sensors that help accelerate our plant breeding programs," Stover says. "[We must] understand what the consumer wants so that we can match those wants with the producers to improve profitability."

Researchers and producers agree that this whole movement starts with education. That's a big goal for Royalty Pecans in Burleson County.

"One of the goals of this farm is to maintain this piece of property in agriculture forever, for as long as we can," says Andy Sherrod, the Orchard Manager at Royalty. "That's one of our primary goals, not just producing pecans to sell, but educating the public on not just how pecans are grown but agriculture in general."

No matter the size, producers think food has a vital role to play in health and well-being in the future.

"That's why we built the big long tables, and the fire, the hearth is sitting right in the middle of the room," Brian Light says. "The kitchen used to be the heart of the household."

"Community through food is what we're trying to build," Amanda says. "...over nutrient-dense foods that are good for you, and feed your soul, not just your body."

Whether through technology, heart, or a little bit of both, the future of our health starts with food.