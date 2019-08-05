Brazos Valley 2020: Personalizing Health

What if you could cure a disease just by passing on that second helping at the dinner table? New research at Texas A&M is pursuing a "preventative cure", and they say part of that cure may be in your hands right now.

"It is simple if you want to bring it all down to the core," says Bethany Villareal, a registered dietitian. "If you want to lose weight, yes we have to be bringing in less energy than what we're burning."

Villareal and Dr. Steve Martin at Texas A&M University are working together to personalize preventative health care.

"Instead of saying weight loss, we now say fat loss," Martin says. "We specifically want you to lose fat, so we can use the DEXA Scan."

The DEXA Scan is a new piece to the personal preventative care puzzle. It scans your entire body, measuring muscle mass, bone density, and pinpoints areas of fat, from just below the skin all the way to your organs.

"We can also look specifically at visceral fat, the deep down fat outlining the organs," Martin said. "And you have subcutaneous fat just below the surface of the skin, but that visceral fat is a little different in that it releases a lot of inflammatory markers that can contribute to developing sclerosis diabetes."

Most of us don't have something as complex as the DEXA Scan in our homes, but Martin says a lot of us are already wearing some valuable health tech.

"We've had people with their Apple Watch come in and the heart rate data we found on that is very close to what we're seeing with them hooked up to an E.K.G."

So could our techie timepieces, in addition to professional help, be the key to extending our time on earth?

Martin stresses getting started is the most important thing.

"If that's what gets people out and becoming more active, if that's what's gonna get you to go ahead and say, 'Oh I only have 9,000 steps. Maybe we'll get the family out after dinner and go for a walk to get to 10,000,' yeah I think that's definitely a plus," Martin said.

"Find an app you like, start using it," Villareal said. "Don't worry about the numbers, just start being honest with yourself. I drank this throughout the day, an extra handful of chips or candy in the break room, whatever it was, track everything. Just see where you're at, because it's really going to start building awareness that even if you don't have set numbers you're trying to stick to, you're going to start making some changes."

Villareal says that with new research in nutrition, some of the basics become more clear.

"Eating fruits and vegetables, at least 5-6 servings every day. Trying to drink more water and not as much soda and diet beverages, trying to eat fish a couple of times a week has shown to be beneficial... less fried and processed foods. Over and over again we're seeing these basics proven."

Over and over again searching for the perfect preventative health care plan just for you.