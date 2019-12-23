Brazos Valley African American Museum holding annual appreciation banquet

The Brazos Valley African American Museum is getting ready for its next annual banquet and fundraiser.

The museum, which serves thousands of visitors and hosts educational tours to children in Bryan, wants to make sure they can continue to serve the community with a little bit of your help.

The 19th Annual Appreciation Banquet honors and publicly recognizes individuals who have made contributions to our community, state or country. This year 16 individuals will be honored.

Ticket sales and donations will support the operations, programs, and activities of the Brazos Valley African American Museum.

It takes place on February 29, 2020 at the Hilton College Station & Conference Center at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets cost $60 per person or $600 per table. They can be bought online at their website.