Brazos Valley African American Museum hosts annual appreciation banquet

To close out Black History Month, the Brazos Valley African American Museum held its annual appreciation banquet Saturday evening.

More than 700 people turned out to support the 19th annual event where 15 members of the community were honored.

Event organizers say the night brings together a unique blend of the Brazos Valley to support the preservation and education of African American history.

Tickets were sold and donations were taken to support the museum's goal of fundraising $60,000 Saturday night.