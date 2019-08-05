Brazos Valley Bombers Strike Out Cancer with jersey fundraiser

The Brazos Valley Bombers are striking out cancer.

At Monday night's game, the players will wear special "Stike Out Cancer" jerseys that will be auctioned off online.

Originally, all of the proceeds were going to Baylor Scott & White. After hearing about former KBTX anchor Joe Brown's battle with gallbladder cancer, the group is donating half of the proceeds to Joe.

We shared last week on our Facebook page that Joe was diagnosed with stage four gallbladder cancer.

If you want to bid on the jerseys, visit the related links section.