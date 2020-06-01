Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley reopens with strict guidelines

The Brazos Valley Boys and Girls Club opened its doors on Monday.

The club has been shut down since March due to COVID-19 concerns and has made some changes to how they do business in order to reopen.

Usually, in the summer, the club can see up to 150 kids a day. Now, they have to limit that number to 75. Staff and club members wear masks at all times unless they’re eating or outside. Each club member is screened at the door before entering with a temperature check and a series of questions.

CEO Tiffany Parker says it is a first-come, first served basis and they do have a waiting list you can sign up for.

“There will be an on-boarding process that has to happen prior to the kids coming here to make sure all the paperwork is completed. There's a waiver that we've never had to have before that's a part of this on-boarding and so there's a lot of steps that has to happen before the kids even hit the club,” she explained.

Parker says the Caldwell Boys and Girls Club will not reopen for the summer but members are welcome to come to the Bryan club.

