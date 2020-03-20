Community nonprofits are partnering with local governments and businesses to launch a relief fund for Brazos Valley residents and businesses that face economic uncertainty as our community continues to follow CDC, state and city guidelines designed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

It's called the Brazos Valley COVID-19 Community Relief Fund and it's being spearheaded by the United Way of the Brazos Valley, the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley, the City of Bryan and the City of College Station in partnership with Stylecraft Builders, the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley - Fries Financial Services Fund, Tim and Travis Bryan, First Financial Bank and others.

The group has already contributed over $80,000 to the relief effort.

If you or your business needs help during this time, you can go to their website to apply for funding.

But they also need your help.

You can donate to the cause by going to their website or texting BVCOVID19 to 41444.

