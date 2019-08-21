BV Economic Development Corporation votes to support high-speed rail project

Another local organization is backing a high-speed rail project that would cut through a portion of the Brazos Valley.

Wednesday the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation board unanimously approved a letter of support for Texas Central.

The company wants to build a high-speed rail line between Houston and Dallas. The proposed route takes it through the eastern portion of the Brazos Valley with a stop in Grimes County. Bryan and College Station city councils and Brazos County commissioners have also approved similar measures backing the project.

"We believe the rail would provide our community another significant connection between Houston, Dallas and our area, and additional access for us to and from other parts of the world. Since our mission is to help companies launch, grow and locate in Brazos County, the rail would provide movement of business leaders, employees, residents, students and tourists to and from our area, hopefully making us more attractive to companies who would create jobs," said Steve Fullhart,

Communications & Engagement Manager for BVEDC.