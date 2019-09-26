Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation hosts annual business summit

Business leaders got an update on our local economy on Thursday.

Hundreds attended the second annual Brazos Valley Business Summit. It was hosted by the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation.

The keynote speaker was Chris Westfall who's helped Aggies and entrepreneurs launch new businesses. He said the Brazos Valley offers a lot of career opportunities.

"It seems like it's an entrepreneurs' economy. And for the entrepreneurs, the owners and founders who are here it's a fantastic opportunity to be in the Brazos Valley right now," he said.

"This year marks our one year anniversary of our economic index and we're tracking things like our unemployment. We're at a historically low unemployment level of 2.7 percent for the Brazos Valley, the lowest it's ever been," said Matt Prochaska, President, and CEO of the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation.

They also had breakout sessions including discussions like using social media for marketing to winning over venture capitalists. They are also looking at a way to retain local talent for the workforce.

