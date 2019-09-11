Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo will kick things off earlier this year

It's almost time for the Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo and things are kicking things off a little early this year.

There's a new Kick-Off Weekend with a Steak Cookoff and Tractor Pull October 12-13 at the Brazos County Expo Complex.

Then the 8th Annual Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo will be held October 18-20 at the Expo.

Tickets are $12 in advance $15 at the gate. Kids 12 and under are free.

Carnival Passes for one-day unlimited rides are on sale for $20 or $25 at the gate.

For more information, go to brazosvalleyfair.com.