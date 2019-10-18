Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo Preview at the Brazos County Expo

Starting on October 18 the 8th annual Brazos Valley Fair is in full swing at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. The fair and rodeo will run through Sunday, October 20.

It’s an action-packed weekend full of lots of activities for the whole family to enjoy.

“This weekend is filled with everything from the rodeos, right after the rodeo we have our concerts, and then we have shows and attractions throughout,” said Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo senior manager, Fiona Meyer.” So we have livestock shows going on throughout the day, and then we have our AgLand barn that we are in that is filled with activities for kids to learn ag and learn about where their food comes from.”

According to the Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo, the fair and rodeo is about “‘showcasing agriculture, education, & youth to enhance our Texas culture!’”

General admission tickets are $15 and required to enter the grounds. They are needed for those 13 years and older. General admission tickets will give patrons access to the fairgrounds, concert, rodeo, AgLand, livestock shows, shopping, fairway shows, and more. If you want to attend the carnival, separate tickets will need to be purchased separately, and they cost $25. Both of these tickets can be purchased online or onsite at the fairgrounds.

Gates officially open on October 18 at 4:00 p.m. and close at midnight. On Saturday, October 19, the fair and rodeo will be open 10 a.m. to midnight, and on Sunday, October 20, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

For more information about both the Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo and on all of the different events happening at this weekend, check out the related links section.