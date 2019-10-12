Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo kicks off

The annual Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo kicked off this weekend with multiple events Saturday.

A welding competition, robotics competition, and steak cook-off were all held at the Brazos County Expo Complex.

Prairie View A&M University, RELLIS, and Brazos County 4-H teamed up to host the robotics event.

11 teams and nearly 40 kids competed for the chance to show off their own robotics and ability to design, program, and test the devices in front of judges.

Hendrix Broussard with Brazos County 4-H says this event is a great opportunity for young people to learn about technology.

“We tend to think of 4-H as more of livestock, but this is one of the many opportunities that 4-H has to offer,” said Broussard. “Right now, it is giving them the opportunity to build on skills that can enhance career opportunities throughout their lives."

After multiple rounds, a winner was awarded a 1st place ribbon from the Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo.

Right outside was the annual steak cook-off, featuring chefs grilling their best ribeye steaks.

The cook-off also features a kid's grilled cheese cook-off and an ‘anything on a stick’ competition.

John Butler traveled from Houston for the event and says many of those who compete, travel all over the state to show off their best steaks.

“I’ll tell you what the secret is, the secret is attention to detail,” said Butler. “I couldn’t cook a steak at all two years ago, and after competing here, I make a pretty good steak, and it’s just about paying attention."

The grand prize winner of the steak cook-off took home $1,000.

The tractor pull is Sunday at 2 p.m., and rodeo activities kick off Friday.

