The Brazos Valley Farmers Christmas Market is kicking off soon!

It takes place on December 7 from 8:00 a.m. until noon.

Seasonal vegetables will be available including lettuce, kale, and turnips. Additional items like soaps and lotions can also be purchased.

Santa Clause will make an appearance handing out gifts from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Also, a bounce house, face painting and cookie decorating will be available for kids.