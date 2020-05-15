Brazos Valley Food Bank feeds hundreds in Madison County

On Friday, the Brazos Valley Food Bank provided enough food for 300 households in Madison County.

It was the first of seven free food distribution drives in the Brazos Valley.

The food bank says they've seen a 36% increase in the number of people who need food from April to May and that number is going up.

"This is super crucial right now due to the fact that people have received income tax returns and received stimulus checks, but those are for bills and to keep up with normal expenses. Not everyone thinks food is a normal expense and people are facing uncertain food insecurity right now," said Ebony Knight, the distribution manager for the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

Each household received a 40-pound box of dry staples, produce, meat, snacks, and a hot meal from Chick-Fil-A.

"It would help me out immensely, it's hard right now. We're struggling. I run my own business, but work is really slow due to the Coronavirus, we're just trying to do the best we can," said Gregory Johnson, a Madison County resident.

The food bank says they are in a good position to fill the growing need.

The next distribution will be in Bryan on Monday, May 18 at the Recreation and Athletic Complex.

You do not need an ID or any paperwork. They will ask you simple questions like how many people in your household and if you've ever been to a food bank before.