Brazos Valley Food Bank distributes food in Hearne event

In an effort to help those struggling with food insecurity during this pandemic the Brazos Valley Food Bank is hosting large-scale food distribution events all over the Brazos Valley.

The sixth distribution event was held on Friday in Hearne at the Robertson County Fairgrounds.

Nearly 400 families were served today, which means more than 27,000 pounds of food was handed out.

"We're very thankful that they're here to do that for the ones that are disabled or can't do it--or they're doing it for someone else," said Bremond resident Sharon Howard.

Robertson County residents like Themotrick Robertson say he got there early and waited for a couple of hours but it was worth it.

"It really comes in handy at this time, and I really appreciate it," said Robertson. "It's really nice, very beautiful."

Dozens of volunteers came out as well, to help distribute the food to their neighbors.

College Station resident Katina Osth says she loves to help others but it can be emotional hearing the stories of those who are in need.

"Several gentlemen have told me 'I haven't worked in four weeks,' 'I haven't worked in six weeks,' and they're worried," said Osth. "It hurts the heart to know that our neighbors are in need."

Brazos Valley Food Bank Program Director Shannon Avila says Saturday will be their last distribution event for the month, and they will be welcoming anyone in need.

"Anybody that missed a pervious distribution or needs food assistance and lives in the area of Navasota and can get there, by all means, come join us," said Avila.

Saturday's distribution event will be at the Grimes County Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

