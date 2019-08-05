Brazos Valley Food Bank invites public to 26th Annual Feast of Caring

The Brazos Valley Food Bank is excited to host the 26th Annual Feast of Caring on Wednesday, August 8. Everyone is invited to lunch between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at the Brazos Center.

Local celebrities will be on hand serving food. The event is free, but organizers ask that everyone make a monetary donation worth at least the cost of a restaurant meal.

Lunch will be rice, beans, sausage, and dessert. If you aren't able to stay for lunch, there will be to-go meals ready for pickup. People can also donate online if they aren't able to visit the Brazos Center at all.

