Brazos Valley Food Bank hosting drive-thru food giveaways beginning Friday

The Brazos Valley Food Bank has food to give, and starting Friday will be giving it to anyone who needs it.

The food bank will have seven free drive-thru food giveaways through the month of May.

Each vehicle will receive one box of shelf-stable food, fresh items like produce, milk, and protein, and a hot meal from Chick-Fil-A.

You will not need to bring ID or paperwork to get food. They will ask you simple questions like how many people live in your household and if you've visited a food pantry before.

The food bank says with COVID-19, a new wave of residents are having trouble making ends meet and they're anxious to start helping out.

Here is the list of sites:

They will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until supplies last.

-Friday, May 15- Madison County Fair Grounds

-Monday, May 18- Bryan Recreation and Athletic Complex

-Wednesday, May 20- Burleson County Fairgrounds

-Friday, May 22- Veterans Park & Athletic Complex

-Wednesday, May 27- Washington County Fairgrounds

-Friday, May 29- Friday Robertson County Fairgrounds

-Saturday, May 30- Grimes County Fairgrounds

Anyone who plans on attending that has questions should call BVFB’s Food Assistance Hotline

at (936) 978-0823.

"In March we were rolling along with our average demand maybe a little bit less demand because people were actually going to get their income taxes back. There tends to be this weird dip in February every year. But, that didn't happen this year everything shut down, consumers stopped going to restaurants and kids stopped going to school and everyone was going to the grocery store and groceries stores were getting all the food that was shelf-stable so that took a good six weeks for that to even out a bit. We had luckily placed some orders really really early in March not for COVID just for the Summer and trying to get a head start on it and luckily those have started to come in, some loads from HEB and other places as well that are coming in now instead of having a bunch of food on our shelves we decided we needed to inundate people's personal pantries at their house with food because they're probably pretty low right now for a lot of people," said Theresa Mangapora, the executive director of the Brazos Valley Food Bank.