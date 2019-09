The Brazos Valley Food Bank is getting ready for its 2nd annual Mingle for Meals, a new, fast-paced fundraising event.

Mingle for Meals is October 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Hilton College Station.

It features 9 fast-paced talks by local celebrities on topics such as childhood hunger, senior hunger, rural hunger and solving hunger for tomorrow.

Tickets are $100 per person, and you can find more information at bvfb.org.