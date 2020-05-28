Brazos Valley Food Bank providing summer meals for children

The fight against hunger in the Brazos Valley never stops. In fact, hunger hits harder during the summer.

Local school districts still have feeding sites in the summer but not every family can make it out to those. During this pandemic, the programs and camps that some kids may rely on for food could be canceled or changed.

Programs like the Brazos Valley Boys and Girls Club provide breakfast and lunch to members.

"There's no shortage of eating that goes on around the Boys and Girls Club," said Tiffany Parker, CEO of the Brazos Valley Boys and Girls Club.

Parker says they can provide food during the week but some kids still need food on the weekends.

"We know a lot of our kids suffer from food insecurities, so having those backpacks to take home over the weekend, knowing that they're going to have something to eat, it makes a huge difference," said Parker.

The Brazos Valley Food Bank provides those backpacks that are filled with food.

Program Director Shannon Avila says when schools are out, these kids need the backpacks the most.

"Summer hunger looks a little bit different, a little more intense because of the change in resources available to families," said Avila.

Avila says on average 400 backpacks go out across the Brazos Valley each week in the summer but COVID-19 could change that.

"The need that was there before still exists but now it's kind of amplified with more folks who have less resources," said Avila.

"Even if they didn't have the need before, their parents may not be working right now. So we may see a need that we've never seen before," said Parker.